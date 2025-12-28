Posted: Dec 28, 2025 1:49 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2025 1:49 PM

Tom Davis

A strong cold front has moved into the region bringing sharply colder temperatures and hazardous conditions.

Behind the front, gusty northwesterly winds of 40 to 50 mph are expected through mid-evening as the system pushes east of northwest Arkansas and southeast Oklahoma. Winds will gradually ease overnight.

The strong winds will elevate grassland fire danger, particularly across northeast Oklahoma, where any fires could spread rapidly through early evening.

By Monday morning, wind chills will drop into the teens for most areas, with single-digit values possible in northern locations. Residents are urged to dress in layers and take steps to protect outdoor pets and animals.