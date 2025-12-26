Posted: Dec 26, 2025 11:10 AMUpdated: Dec 26, 2025 11:10 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, there will be discussion to renew Osage County Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore’s contract for another year. There will also be consideration to sign a construction manager’s recommendation report for the courthouse HVAC and fire suppression system.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.