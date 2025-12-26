Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Dec 26, 2025

Choir of Man at The Center Jan. 20

Tom Davis
The Olivier Award-nominated, worldwide hit — THE CHOIR OF MAN — returns to the U.S. for its national tour including a stop in Bartlesville on Tuesday, January 20, 7:30pm, at The Center.  
 
Valarie Hulse with The Center gives us a preview saying, "It's set in the world’s best pub and serves up 90 minutes of non-stop entertainment. It's a fun vibe."
 
THE CHOIR OF MAN features a cast of extraordinary singers, dancers, musicians, and a charming poet." 
 
For more information and tickets for THE CHOIR OF MAN, visit www.bartlesvillecenter.com

