Posted: Dec 26, 2025 9:43 AMUpdated: Dec 26, 2025 9:45 AM

Tom Davis

The Olivier Award-nominated, worldwide hit — THE CHOIR OF MAN — returns to the U.S. for its national tour including a stop in Bartlesville on Tuesday, January 20, 7:30pm, at The Center.

THE CHOIR OF MAN features a cast of extraordinary singers, dancers, musicians, and a charming poet."