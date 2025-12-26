Posted: Dec 26, 2025 9:13 AMUpdated: Dec 26, 2025 9:13 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have a short agenda set for their Monday morning meeting.

Several pieces of older office equipment from the County Clerk’s office are expected to be declared surplus and disposed of. The commissioners will also provide their reports after the Christmas holiday.\

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.