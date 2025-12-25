Posted: Dec 25, 2025 8:35 AMUpdated: Dec 25, 2025 1:33 PM

Tom Davis

Dink's Pit BBQ hosted their 3rd annual Christmas lunch on Christmas Day in Bartlesville.

Landon Curd, the owner of Dink's Pit BBQ at 2929 E. Frank Phillips Blvd. in Bartlesville, said the event provided free meals to those in need. He said that instead of BBQ, the menu for Christmas was more traditional for the holiday with turkey and ham along with traditonal sides.