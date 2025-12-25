Posted: Dec 25, 2025 7:21 AMUpdated: Dec 25, 2025 7:50 AM

Tom Davis

A Rogers County man died in a single vehicle accident early Christmas morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that Matthew L. Lewis, 27, of Claremore was westbound on E. 350 Road in front of 22809 E. 350 Road just before 2 a.m. when his vehicle crossed the centerline, departed the roadway to the left and struck a tree.