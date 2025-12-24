Posted: Dec 24, 2025 10:59 AMUpdated: Dec 24, 2025 10:59 AM

Ty Loftis

The Bartlesville Area History Museum will hold a New Year’s Eve Party for kids 11 and under. Ranch Heights Teacher Jeff Cauthen will be on hand to entertain kids with a magic show at noon.

The Bartlesville Area History Museum is located on the fifth floor of city hall. For more information, you can call 918-340-4290. The event is free, but donations to the history museum are appreciated.