Major initiatives advanced under the Bartlesville NEXT strategic plan, including adoption of a new Comprehensive Plan and the formation of an Unsheltered Homeless Task Force. The City also approved a long-term, 100-year water supply plan to secure future resources, alongside significant infrastructure improvements ranging from street and bridge rehabilitation to park enhancements, new pickleball courts and the dedication of the Veterans Park Memorial. Public safety departments reported continued strong performance, with investments in new equipment, training and facilities.

Economic development remained a key focus, with new business activity, airport improvements and the opening of Blue Whale’s battery upcycling facility supported by a major federal grant. City services—from utilities and public works to the library, history museum and golf course—saw upgrades and expanded offerings, including the reopening of the newly renamed Boots Hollow Golf Club. City leaders credit the year’s accomplishments to dedicated staff, volunteers and residents, emphasizing that Bartlesville’s government is working and positioned well for the years ahead.

