Posted: Dec 24, 2025 10:10 AMUpdated: Dec 24, 2025 10:10 AM

Chase Almy

The City of Bartlesville is inviting residents to get involved in local government through service on one of its many boards, committees and commissions. These groups play an important role in shaping city policies, advising elected officials and helping guide decisions that impact the community. City officials say citizen participation is vital to ensuring diverse perspectives are represented.

Applications to serve on a board, committee or commission are available both online and in person at the City Manager’s Office. The office is located on the second floor of City Hall at 401 South Johnstone Avenue. Once submitted, applications are kept on file for a period of two years and may be considered as openings become available.

Bartlesville residents interested in volunteering are encouraged to review current openings and learn more about each board or committee. Additional information, along with application materials, can be found on the city’s website at cityofbartlesville.org.