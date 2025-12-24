News
City of Bartlesville Offers Free Christmas Tree Mulching at Sooner Park
The City of Bartlesville is again offering free Christmas tree mulching this season at the upper level parking lot of Sooner Park, located near Madison and Tuxedo Boulevard.
Undecorated trees may be dropped off at the designated fenced area, just east of Madison Boulevard, after Christmas. Trees will be accepted through Jan. 24, 2026.
The mulch will be made available to the public.
