Posted: Dec 23, 2025 2:05 PMUpdated: Dec 23, 2025 2:05 PM
OCSO Looking for Suspect Who Broke Out of Ankle Monitor
Ty Loftis
The Osage County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects after an individual removed the court-ordered ankle monitor of another. Abram Hobbs, who was wearing the ankle monitor, and Kimberly Hobbs then fled. The two are believed to be driving a white 2008 Land Rover, with an Oklahoma license plate that reads, PYV-532.
Abram Hobbs is a 6-4 white male weighing 260 pounds and is wanted as a fugitive of justice through Osage County District Court. He has an active felony warrant out of Missouri and his bond is set at $500,000.
Kimberly Hobbs is a 5-2 white female weighing 130 pounds. She has blue eyes with sandy blonde hair. Additionally, Kimberly Hobbs often wears glasses.
If you see the two suspects, the Osage County Sheriff's Office encourages you to call 911 immediately.
