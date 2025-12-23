Posted: Dec 23, 2025 7:43 AMUpdated: Dec 23, 2025 7:43 AM

Chase Almy

The Bartlesville Area History Museum is inviting families to enjoy a festive and fun-filled afternoon with a special appearance by the Grinch on Tuesday, December 23. The free event, titled “A Grinchy Good Time,” will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. and offers visitors the chance to take photos with the famously mischievous holiday character in a unique museum setting.

While many holiday events feature Santa Claus, museum guests will instead find the Grinch striking his grinchiest poses among historical artifacts. Attendees are encouraged to explore the museum’s current exhibit, Outlaw Trails and Legendary Hideouts, which will remain on display through January 9. Tables and chairs will be available for those who wish to bring a lunch, and children can enjoy a Whoville-themed coloring station along with photo opportunities with the Grinch.

The Bartlesville Area History Museum is located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue on the fifth floor and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding holidays. Admission to the event and museum is free, though donations are welcome, and no reservations are required. For more information, visitors may contact museum staff at (918) 338-4290 or by email at history@cityofbartlesville.org