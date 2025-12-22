Posted: Dec 22, 2025 3:37 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2025 3:37 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata School Board will hold a special meeting next Monday, Dec. 29, to discuss the employment of head football coach Chance Juby.

According to an agenda, Superintendent Mindy Jo Englett and Juby will provide evidence on their own behalves and receive questions from board members.

The board will enter into executive session for further discussion and immediately following will vote on the superintendent's recommendation to dismiss Juby.

Juby was formally charged on Nov. 26 in Rogers County court with engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of a school, a felony.