Posted: Dec 22, 2025 2:40 PMUpdated: Dec 22, 2025 2:40 PM

Ty Loftis

A former contestant on "The Voice" has been arrested in Osage County. Kata Huddleston, who was arrested near Pawhuska early Wednesday morning, had a vehicular homicide warrant out for her arrest in Tennessee.

The News on 6 reports that Tennessee investigators received several tips that led to them knowing Huddleston was in Oklahoma. The reason is unclear as to why Huddleston was in Oklahoma, but her Wikipedia page says she was born in Skiatook.