Posted: Dec 22, 2025 9:47 AMUpdated: Dec 22, 2025 9:47 AM

Nathan Thompson

More than 80 children who are under the care of the Department of Human Services will receive special Christmas gifts from Bartlesville's Patriot Auto Group.

The employees of Patriot Chevrolet, Patriot Hyundai and Patriot GMC gathered Monday to unload two trailers filled with children's bicycles.

Tatton Manning, the principal dealer for Patriot Auto Group, says this is the ninth year for the dealerships to gift new bicycles to kids in need. This year, Manning says his employees went the extra mile, helping with some winter necessities for the children during the Christmas giveaway