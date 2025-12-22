Posted: Dec 22, 2025 5:45 AMUpdated: Dec 22, 2025 5:45 AM

Chase Almy

Oak Park United Methodist Church will host a Family Night Supper on Wednesday, December 24, offering a warm evening of fellowship and food for the community. The supper will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the church, located at 601 Brentwood Road, and is designed to bring families together on Christmas Eve.

The meal will feature lasagna, providing a hearty and comforting dinner for those attending. Church members and guests alike are invited to gather around the table, share a meal, and enjoy time together ahead of the holiday.

Organizers say the Family Night Supper is meant to create a welcoming space for all, whether families are looking for a place to connect or simply enjoy a meal with others. The event reflects the church’s commitment to community and hospitality during the Christmas season.