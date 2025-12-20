Posted: Dec 20, 2025 12:03 AMUpdated: Dec 20, 2025 12:03 AM

Brian McSweeney

Dewey basketball stayed in the win column on Friday night in a double-digit win over Caney Valley (KS).



The Bulldoggers beat the Bullpups, 66-51.



Quick offense was the theme once again for Dewey, the Doggers opened the night on a 10-2 run. This three-pointer by Karson Johnson helped the cause early.



Dewey's defense frustrated Caney's offense through the first half, the Bullpups had just 14 points through the first two quarters. Dewey led at halftime, 34-14.



This three-pointer from Zach Renfroe put Dewey up 20 for the first time.



The Bulldoggers grew the lead as large as 22 points before securing the win.



The win moves Dewey to 8-1 overall. It's their third win in a row and their third straight by double digits.

The Lady Bulldoggers won the front end of the doubleheader over Caney, 51-47. The Dewey girls are 4-5 overall.



Dewey will take winter break off and reset on Jan. 6 for a road contest against Wesleyan Christian School.