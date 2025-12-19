Posted: Dec 19, 2025 1:48 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2025 1:48 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska on Monday.

At that meeting, the board will get a water update from Jerry Eubanks with the City of Pawhuska. There will also be discussion to approve and sign a construction manager for phase two of the courthouse renovation project.

The board will also consider signing an agreement that would allow for Wynona Public Schools to have a school resource officer for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

Momday's meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.