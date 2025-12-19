Posted: Dec 19, 2025 1:32 PMUpdated: Dec 19, 2025 1:32 PM

Brian McSweeney

A former Washington County Correctional Facility officer is facing felony charges.

31-year-old Kolten Brown was charged on Friday with feloniously pointing a firearm and domestic abuse by strangulation.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Brown allegedly assaulted the victim on multiple occasions.

In August, Brown allegedly hit the victim with an open hand in the head, causing the victim to hit their head on a car window.

In October, Brown and the victim were allegedly in a vehicle when he allegedly pointed a black pistol at the victim.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Nov. 15, Brown allegedly grabbed the victim as they were trying to leave a residence. Brown allegedly dragged the victim into another room, threw them onto a couch and began to choke the victim. Brown allegedly threatened to kill the victim as he was choking them.

Authorities observed photos that were taken the day after the incident that allegedly showed red marks on both sides of the victim’s neck. The victim allegedly had bruising on their face, shoulders and collarbone. The victim also allegedly sustained injuries to their lip.

Brown will appear in court again on Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $50,000.