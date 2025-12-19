Posted: Dec 19, 2025 9:45 AMUpdated: Dec 19, 2025 9:49 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to the Get Real Ministries, Drive-thru or Walk up free Christmas Dinner Saturday evening starting at 6pm at 411 W 14th St, in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Pastor Rando Gamble and Associate Pastor Kevin Knowles invited everyone to enter church parking lot from the west and grab a free Home-Cooked dinner for Christmas.

Church members will be availble to talk with you or pray with you as you wait in line if you so desire.

While you are there, enjoy the live nativity scene. Santa Claus Rudolph and Olaf will be there with all their friends passing out treats!

The event runs until 8pm or until they run out of food.