Posted: Dec 19, 2025 5:49 AMUpdated: Dec 19, 2025 5:49 AM

Tom Davis

A former Washington County detention officer was arrested Thursday following a domestic assault investigation by the Bartlesville Police Department.

According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, police said Kolten Brown was taken into custody after investigators developed probable cause for arrest on complaints of domestic abuse by strangulation and feloniously pointing a firearm. A warrant was issued with bond set at $50,000.

Following the arrest, Brown was terminated from his position with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, where he had been employed since July 2022. Brown is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on December 19. Authorities emphasized the arrest is not a conviction.