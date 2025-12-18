Posted: Dec 18, 2025 3:16 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2025 3:16 PM

Brian McSweeney

Arvest Bank is warning the public about a rise in scams regarding unsolicited video calls.

Scammers are posing as a financial institution, including Arvest Bank. They reach out to someone via text, phone call or email in an attempt to video call an individual, claiming there is a serious problem. Scammers are attempting to trick people to share their screens during the video call to see bank account information.

Director of Integrated Account Protection at Arvest Bank Erin Gray said, “Scammers are always finding new ways to steal money from their victims, and that includes using video calls to gain access to financial accounts… One of the best ways to keep yourself safe from potential fraudsters is to pay attention to red flags. When in doubt, contact your financial institution directly for assistance. At Arvest, we will never ask for a video call or request that you share your screen with us.”

If someone has been the target of a scam, they are encouraged to report it to their bank and to the Federal Trade Commission.