Posted: Dec 18, 2025 2:57 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2025 2:58 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing criminal charges after allegedly assaulting someone.

29-year-old Shadow Frakes was charged on Thursday with domestic abuse by assault and battery.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Wednesday, Frakes allegedly got into a physical altercation with the victim. During the altercation, Frakes allegedly put his arm around the victim and put them in a chokehold. Authorities allegedly spotted red marks on the victim’s upper chest just below the neck.

Frakes will appear in court again on Jan. 7 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $5,000.