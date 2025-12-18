Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Dec 18, 2025

Osage Co. Administration Building Opening in January

Ty Loftis
It was recently announced that as construction crews begin putting the final touches on the newly built Osage County Annex, a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Monday, January 12. The administration building will be right across from the Osage County Courthouse, which is about to undergo a major renovation project.
 
The annex will be home to the offices of the County Assessor, County Clerk, District Attorney and County Treasurer. The ribbon cutting will be at 1:30 p.m.  
 

