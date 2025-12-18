News
Osage County
Posted: Dec 18, 2025 2:36 PMUpdated: Dec 18, 2025 2:36 PM
Osage Co. Administration Building Opening in January
Ty Loftis
It was recently announced that as construction crews begin putting the final touches on the newly built Osage County Annex, a grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Monday, January 12. The administration building will be right across from the Osage County Courthouse, which is about to undergo a major renovation project.
The annex will be home to the offices of the County Assessor, County Clerk, District Attorney and County Treasurer. The ribbon cutting will be at 1:30 p.m.
