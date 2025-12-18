Posted: Dec 18, 2025 2:19 AMUpdated: Dec 18, 2025 2:21 AM

Tom Davis

US Senator James Lankford on Wednesday applauded final Senate passage of the Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (FY26 NDAA), sending the annual defense bill to President Trump’s desk. The legislation strengthens America’s national defense, protects critical military missions, and delivers major wins for Oklahoma’s service members, defense workforce, and installations.

“The United States military is the most powerful and moral fighting force in the world,” said Lankford. “This year’s National Defense Authorization Act not only strengthens Oklahoma’s role in national security, but also makes sure our military remains a force no one in the world would ever want to challenge, ever.”

Lankford led or secured multiple provisions in this year’s defense bill that directly benefit Oklahoma and the nation. As a result of the FY26 NDAA process, the Department of Defense will: