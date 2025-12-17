News
Pawhuska
Posted: Dec 17, 2025 1:08 PMUpdated: Dec 17, 2025 1:08 PM
Caroling in Pawhuska on Thursday Night
Ty Loftis
A 32nd annual Christmas caroling celebration will take place in Pawhuska on Thursday night. Rather you want to take part in the singing or listen, you can go to the Oklahoma Housing Authority Community Building at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening to partake in the fun.
Snacks and hot cocoa will be served. The Housing Authority Community Building is located at 200 Atlantic Field Rd. in Pawhuska.
