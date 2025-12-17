Posted: Dec 17, 2025 10:07 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2025 10:17 AM

Tom Davis

Blair Ellis, Executive Director of the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation, was one of our guests on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday.

Blair first talked about some of the foundation's teacher appreciation events. Blair said, "We had our fall drink cart where we go around and deliver drinks to all of our teachers, which is always fun for my board." She added, "We've been recently doing a 'caffeine connection' with Kevin Lynch and his REMAX team who's been sponsoring a cart along with the Eatery and one of their baristas. We're kind of rotating through the schools for the school year, just providing a coffee cart so teachers can place an order for a latte or a coffee. And it's just that one small gesture of appreciation."

Blair said the foundation is now planning for spring and is now making an appeal for annual contributions to support all those programs moving forward. She said, "A donation in any amount to the school foundation is helpful. People can donate by writing a check, by paying online through our website."

Blair then reminded everyone that donors can make a gift of at least a thousand dollars, fill out a tax form with us, earmark it for those teacher grants, those innovative programs. And up to 75% of their gift back comes back on their taxes as a tax credit. She said, "It's a really great way to, in effect, redirect dollars that you're spending in state income taxes into our local schools. So you're going to get $750 back on a $1,000 contribution."