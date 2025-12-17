Posted: Dec 17, 2025 9:38 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2025 9:45 AM

Ty Loftis

Late Monday evening, Osage County deputies responded to a domestic disturbance shots fired call in the southern part of the county involving a father and son.

Upon arrival, deputies located a subject lying on the floor. They attempted to render medical aid until emergency personnel arrived, but the 24-year old male was pronounced deceased. This incident remains under investigation and updates will be provided as they become available.

Additionally, early Tuesday morning, deputies responded to a house fire. They were able to get all six individuals out safely, along with their pets. No injuries were reported.