Posted: Dec 17, 2025 9:38 AMUpdated: Dec 17, 2025 9:45 AM
Osage Co. Deputies Respond to Domestic Call, House Fire
Ty Loftis
Late Monday evening, Osage County deputies responded to a domestic disturbance shots fired call in the southern part of the county involving a father and son.
Upon arrival, deputies located a subject lying on the floor. They attempted to render medical aid until emergency personnel arrived, but the 24-year old male was pronounced deceased. This incident remains under investigation and updates will be provided as they become available.
Additionally, early Tuesday morning, deputies responded to a house fire. They were able to get all six individuals out safely, along with their pets. No injuries were reported.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Skiatook Fire Department and Country Corner Fire Department all responded to the call.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
