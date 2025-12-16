Posted: Dec 16, 2025 2:42 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2025 2:42 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska school bond vote passed earlier this year. Superintendent Chris Tanner said the plan is to go out for bid on most projects, but a preliminary contract has been put in place with Stout Construction to work on the gymnasium. Tanner goes over why the contract was put in place.

If there is money leftover from the funds going toward Stout Construction, that money will stay in the bond fund and can be spent on things relating to the bond.