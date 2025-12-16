Posted: Dec 16, 2025 2:31 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2025 2:31 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly possessing child pornography.

34-year-old Aaron Parker was charged on Tuesday with possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and a violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), Parker was allegedly posing as a minor on a messaging app known as Kik, a messaging app commonly used by teens and known for its anonymity, seeking videos of CSAM.

According to the OSBI, authorities allegedly located five total files with three listed as “apparent child pornography.”

Parker will appear in court again on Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $100,000.