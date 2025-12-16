News
Pawhuska Schools
Posted: Dec 16, 2025 1:32 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2025 1:32 PM
Pawhuska School Board Presented With Yearly Audit
Ty Loftis
At Monday evening's regularly scheduled school board meeting in Pawhuska, Eric Bledsoe presented the board with its yearly audit. Bledsoe started by saying an adverse opinion was given, but said there was a valid reason for that.
The examination of federal programs and possible material findings is important when looking at a school audit. Bledsoe said everything looked clean in that area.
The Pawhuska school board went on to approve the 2024-2025 fiscal year audit.
