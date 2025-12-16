Posted: Dec 16, 2025 12:29 PMUpdated: Dec 16, 2025 12:29 PM

Ty Loftis

The Harvest Land Holiday Market in Pawhuska will be open on Wednesday and individuals within the Osage Nation can get seasonal favorites such as cowboy candy, sand plum jelly, carpenter bread and pickled canned goods.

The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is located at 102 Midland Street in Pawhuska. Osage Nation employees will be able to take 45 minutes to shop at the market.