Posted: Dec 16, 2025 8:48 AMUpdated: Dec 16, 2025 8:52 AM

Tom Davis

Arnold Moore and Neekamp Funeral Home and Cremation Service is holding its third annual Day of Rememberance on Friday the 19th, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 710 South Dewey, in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Tim Howell with Arnold Moore and Neekamp said, "We have our own version of the angel. All of the folks who have lost loved ones through this past calendar year, from last December to this December, we have a nice photo of them hanging on our tree as an ornament. Families are welcome to come by, get their loved one's photo, get a free gift, register for a gift card."

Tim added, "This year, we have another little touch, and that's going to be the musical stylings of Calvin Snow. Calvin's going to come and grace us with his guitar virtuosity and some of his vocals. His daughter lost her battle this year and left some small children behind. Afer he and I walked through this thing together, we became friends, found out about his musical abilities, and he has just so graciously offered to give up some of his time and come do this."

The event is come and go. Tim said this is a part of the whole healing process with sharing memories and showing people you care.

Tim reminded everyone that this is a tough time of year, especially when you have to celebrate that first Christmas without someone close to you. It's a very heart-wrenching event. He said, "We hope to take the sting out of it a little bit by offering this. Like I say, it's come and go. You can come stay for five minutes, you can stay for five hours, you know, just whatever you need to do."