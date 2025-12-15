Posted: Dec 15, 2025 3:36 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2025 3:36 PM

Tom Davis

This month, Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach (CC-MMO) received a generous contribution from Phillips 66 to support their food distribution efforts. This timely grant will be instrumental in addressing the recent suspension of SNAP funding amounts, which has significantly impacted our community.

CC-MMO provides free clothing, food, and crisis aid to individuals and families in need. In October, CC-MMO distributed an average of 7,888 pounds of food per day. However, at the start of November, this daily average soared to an astounding 11,839 pounds. This sharp increase underscores the growing need for support within our community.

Founded in 1998 in Bartlesville, CC-MMO has provided assistance to low-income families across Washington, Osage, and Nowata counties in Oklahoma, as well as Montgomery and Chautauqua counties in Kansas.

Photo (from left to right) Matt Epperson, P66- VP, HR Operations, Misty Wishall, CC-MMO Director, Jenny Brown, P66-Public Relations

(photo courtesy of Phillips 66)