Posted: Dec 15, 2025 2:31 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2025 2:31 PM

Ty Loftis

As renovations continue on the Osage County Courthouse, the elevator will be getting a heavy workload this week, as the court clerk's office and judge's chambers move to the treasurer's office for a temporary amount of time.

TK Elevator Corporation will help move these items for up to $400 an hour over a three day span. District two commissioner Steve Talburt said representatives from the company have already been here at no cost to the county. Talburt said overall they are cutting the county a good deal.

This work will take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The court clerk's office hopes to re-open by Friday barring a setback.