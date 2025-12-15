News
Nowata County News
Posted: Dec 15, 2025 2:05 PMUpdated: Dec 15, 2025 2:05 PM
Nowata Co. Commissioners Discuss Road Agreement
Brian McSweeney
The Nowata County Commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.
The commissioners approved a road use agreement that was under discussion for a few weeks. District Two Commissioner Brandon Wesson and County Clerk Kay Spurgeon discussed the role of a primary road.
The board briefly entered into executive session and hired Alexandria Dennison as a new county commissioner's secretary.
The Nowata County Commissioners will not hold meetings on Dec. 22 and Dec. 29 due to the holiday.
The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 5 at 9 a.m. the Nowata County Annex, located at 228 N. Maple St.
« Back to News