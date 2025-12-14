Posted: Dec 14, 2025 8:48 PMUpdated: Dec 14, 2025 9:08 PM

Nathan Thompson

Dewey High School senior Easton Davis has been selected as a Patriot Auto Student of the Month for November, powered by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Easton is a lifelong Dewey resident and a well-rounded student who excels both in the classroom and in athletics. He maintains a 4.0 grade point average and has taken concurrent college courses through Rogers State University during his junior and senior years. In addition to his academic achievements, Davis is a standout athlete, competing in both football and baseball for the Bulldoggers.

Beyond athletics, Easton is a member of the National Honor Society, where he participates in service projects that benefit both the school and the community. One of the experiences he values most is volunteering at the elementary school track meet, where he helps younger students and encourages them to do their best.

“I hope I can be somebody they can look up to,” Easton said. “Not just in athletics, but also academically and as a person. I want to set a good example for the younger kids and the underclassmen.”

Easton said working with elementary students is especially meaningful because it brings back memories of his own childhood.

“I always looked forward to that track meet when I was younger,” he said. “Seeing those kids have fun and have something to look forward to at the end of the year is really special.”

Outside of school, Easton attends Pathway Christian Church and spends much of his time playing baseball year-round. During the summer, he competes with the Tulsa Sandlot baseball organization and plans to play for the Doenges Toyota Indians following his senior year.

Looking to the future, Easton hopes to continue his athletic career at the collegiate level. While he has considered both football and baseball, he is currently leaning toward playing baseball at a junior college before transferring to a four-year institution. Academically, Easton plans to pursue a degree in civil engineering, a field that has captured his interest through its focus on designing and building infrastructure such as bridges and buildings.

Being selected as Patriot Auto Student of the Month is a significant honor for Easton.

“It feels great knowing how many schools and students are involved in this program,” he said. “To be chosen, especially with so many incredible students at Dewey, is an incredible feeling.”