Nathan Thompson

Dewey High School senior Addi Jones has been selected as a Patriot Auto Student of the Month for November, powered by Tri Couty Tech and Bartlesville Radio.

Addi is a member of the National Honor Society, competes on the Dewey High School softball and track teams, and is actively involved in FFA, where she enjoys opportunities to serve and lead. In addition, Jones participates in the National High School Rodeo, an activity she says has become a central part of her life.

“What I enjoy most about rodeo and FFA is the people,” Addi said. “You make lifelong friends, and you really learn that the effort and consistency you put in is what you get out. The hard work makes the big wins and accomplishments worth it.”

Through the National Honor Society, Addi has given back to Dewey Public Schools by volunteering with elementary students. She has helped with library projects, read books with younger students and assisted during field day activities.

“I remember looking up to the seniors when I was little,” she said. “I enjoy being around the kids and hope I can influence them in a positive way.”

Outside of school, Addi spends most of her time competing in rodeo. She is also active in her faith, attending Spirit Church on Sundays and Tyro Christian Church on Wednesdays.

Looking ahead, Jones plans to continue her rodeo career at the collegiate level. She has received several scholarships and is currently deciding between attending a university or a junior college. Her long-term goal is to become a physical therapist, and she hopes to earn degrees in science and business to prepare for both her education and future career.

Being named Patriot Auto Student of the Month is especially meaningful to Addi.

“Ever since my freshman year, I knew that what I did in high school would set me up for my future,” she said. “I feel like I’ve made my younger self proud, and I’m really excited and thankful for this opportunity.”