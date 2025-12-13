Posted: Dec 13, 2025 11:09 AMUpdated: Dec 13, 2025 11:17 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville’s Wreaths Across America ceremony was held Saturday morning at White Rose Cemetery, honoring local veterans with a public remembrance event. Due to overcrowding and a potential fire hazard, the ceremony was moved from the mausoleum to the cemetery gazebo at the request of the fire marshal.

Debra Cook with the Daughters of the American Revolution served as emcee, and State Rep. John B. Kane addressed attendees, sharing the story of two World War I soldiers buried at White Rose who recently received long-overdue headstones.

After the ceremony, we spoke with Debra Cook about the ceremony.

Local military historian Joe Todd also spoke about the significance of the headstones.

The ceremony concluded with volunteers placing fresh, handmade wreaths on veterans’ graves. This year, more than 400 wreaths were placed out of 800 needed. Following the event, ceremonial wreaths were moved to Veterans Park on Frank Phillips Boulevard to further honor Bartlesville’s veterans.