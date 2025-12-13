Posted: Dec 13, 2025 2:35 AMUpdated: Dec 13, 2025 2:35 AM

Tom Davis

The Light Mission will open its warming center today, Saturday the 13th, at 4:00 p.m. to help those impacted by extreme cold temperatures.

The center will provide a safe, warm place for individuals in need during hazardous weather conditions.

The warming center is located at 219 North Virginia Avenue. For more information, call 918-288-0009.