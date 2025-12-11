Posted: Dec 11, 2025 10:50 AMUpdated: Dec 11, 2025 10:50 AM

Nathan Thompson

A Skiatook man has been indicted on 10 counts related to threatening federal law enforcement officers.

26-year-old Logan Christopher Murfin, is charged with five counts of Threatening to Assault and Murder Federal Law Enforcement Officers with Intent to Impede, Intimidate, Interfere, and Retaliate; and five counts of Interstate Communication with a Threat to Injure.

According to court documents, Murfin allegedly posted several threatening and intimidating statements on social media advocating for the assault and murder of federal agents. Federal prosecutors say Murfin stated federal agents need to be gunned down, shot and executed. Further, Murfin reportedly encouraged people to stay armed and to kill agents when seen because the agents don’t deserve to live.

Homeland Security Investigations is investigating the case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma is prosecuting the case.