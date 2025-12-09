Posted: Dec 09, 2025 9:29 AMUpdated: Dec 09, 2025 10:33 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to witness and enjoy the only orchestra of its kind this Friday night at 7pm at The First Presbyterian Church in Bartlesville as OKM Music presents its Merrily Music Keyboard Orchestra Concert.

The OKM Music Keyboard Orchestra is a unique and inspiring ensemble that brings young pianists together to perform in a fully coordinated orchestral setting using Yamaha Clavinovas.

Created in early 2024 through the creative genius of Lesa Steele and Kathy Stewart, the program was developed in collaboration with OKM Music and formed under the organization's Especially for Kids umbrella. This innovative concept transformed the traditional piano lesson into a dynamic, team-based musical experience where students learn to listen, blend, and interpret music together-skills that extend far beyond solo performance.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Ben Pauls – Central Middle School Music Teacher, Accompanist, Keyboard Orchestra Instructor & Maestro, Inaya Gunasekara – Student, Keyboard Orchestra member, and Nick Du – Student, Keyboard Orchestra member & debuting Maestro told us more about this unique orchestra and this performance.

Instructor and Maestro Ben Pauls said, "The Keyboard Orchestra allows young pianists to perform together, creating a full “orchestral” sound using Yamaha Clavinovas. This year’s concert features students from elementary through high school performing beloved Christmas classics."

Ben also highlighted the educational value of ensemble playing, timing, listening skills, and artistic collaboration.

Ncok Du (Student & Debuting Maestro) is a 10th grader at Bartlesville High School and he has been studying piano for eight years. He also plays violin in the school orchestra and is active in tennis and robotics.

Nick said, "I am excited and honored to conduct for the first time." Nick said he really enjoys helping the youmger members.