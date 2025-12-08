Posted: Dec 08, 2025 9:49 AMUpdated: Dec 08, 2025 10:11 AM

Tom Davis

The City of Nowata is gearing up for The Nowata Hometown Christmas 3-day celebration December 12-14 with a Parade, Shop Small Mainstreet, Tree Lighting, Choirs, a Christmas Martket and more.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Brynn Barron with the Nowata Chamber of Commerce, Linda Patton with the Beautification Committee, and Michael Dye with the Nowata Community Foundation gave us a sneak peek at this weekend's Christmas Parade and holiday celebration activities.

Brynn Barron with the Chamber said, "I think this is going to be a really fun event. It involves a lot of local communities, a lot of community groups, including the Nowata Community Foundation, the Beautification Committee, the community choir, and the American Legion and more."

Linda Patton said, " The Beautification Committee is a group of women, a small group of women who work really hard, have great ideas, but don't always have the finances to carry out their plans. So one of the reasons for this community event this weekend is to provide them with the finances that they need to continue doing great things." She added, "You may have seen the murals in Nowata. They have all been done by the community beautification committee. They decorated a good many of the windows downtown. They put all the lights up. They have been key in getting this show on the road. "

Michael Dye with the Nowata Commuity Foundation talked about the foundation, how long it’s been working and what it does.

Michael said, “We're about nine years old now, and we're probably really active for the last five. Our annual golf tournament is our primary fundraiser.” He added, “We are starting to become a substantial source in helping to improve the life of Nowata, working with the schools, food bank, hospital, Boys & Girls Club, city, just senior citizens, all the groups that deserve our support.”