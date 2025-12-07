Posted: Dec 07, 2025 11:29 AMUpdated: Dec 07, 2025 11:29 AM

Tom Davis

The Annual Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade passed through the lined streets of town all lit up on Saturday evening with 110 entries in all.

Here are the winning floats by category:

BUSINESS SPONSORED BY BARTLESVILLE RADIO: STC Service and Technology

NON-PROFIT SPONSORED BY FARMERS INSURANCE: Eastern HIlls Baptist Church

CORPORATE SPONSORED BY CLIFF'S FLOORING AND WINDOWS: Musselman Abstract

PARADE THEME SPONSORED BY ADVANCED PODIATRY OF BARTLESVILLE: City of Compassion

OVER ALL WINNER SPONSORED BY BRYAN, LITTLE HALEY AND KENT: Sutterfield Financial

You can view the entire parade on demand at Bartlesville Radio » KWON TV