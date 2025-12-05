Posted: Dec 05, 2025 2:25 PMUpdated: Dec 05, 2025 2:25 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, there is expected to be a notice given that the Osage County Courthouse will be closed from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 15 for an employee luncheon.

There will also be an additional announcement regarding department closures inside the courthouse as the transition to the new annex building continues. The affected offices aren't expected to be closed for longer than three days.