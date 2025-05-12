News
Posted: Dec 05, 2025 1:36 PMUpdated: Dec 05, 2025 1:47 PM
Rylee Mueller Named Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville/Dewey Youth of the Year
Nathan Thompson
Rylee Mueller was named the 2025 Boys & Girls Clubs of Bartlesville and Dewey Youth of the Year during an exciting luncheon Friday.
Rylee is an eight-year Club member who says she is inspired by the staff and experiences that helped her grow confident and service-driven.
From leadership programs to helping in the kitchen, Rylee says the Club fueled her passion for supporting others. She hopes to go to college and one day run a restaurant.
Dr. Rita Ng speaks during the Boys & Girls Clubs of
Bartlesville and Dewey Youth of the Year luncheon
Friday at the club location in Bartlesville.
Nathan Thompson/Bartlesville Radio
Dr. Rita Ng, a cardiologist, former Miss California and second runner-up to Miss America, delivered an inspiring keynote address, saying the Boys & Girls Club is the force that “shaped the course” of her life.
The Boys & Girls Club also held a fundraising lightning round during the luncheon and raised $50,000 in right around 15 minutes.
YOUTH OF THE YEAR CANDIDATES
Alijah Emmitt
David Orphin
Lupita Hernandez
Mia Grayson
Rylee Mueller
Zoey Harris
