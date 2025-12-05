Posted: Dec 05, 2025 1:30 PMUpdated: Dec 05, 2025 1:30 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly striking a child in the forearm with a belt.

32-year-old Wesley Hendry was charged on Thursday with child abuse.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, on Tuesday, Dec. 2, Hendry allegedly struck the victim with a belt multiple times. The victim was allegedly hit with a belt because they kept getting a word wrong on their homework. Hendry allegedly struck the victim every time they got the word wrong.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Hendry allegedly admitted to authorities to striking the child with the belt.

Hendry has been previously convicted of a felony.

Hendry will appear in court again on Dec. 19 at 9 a.m. Her bond is set at $25,000.