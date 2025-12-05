Posted: Dec 05, 2025 9:58 AMUpdated: Dec 05, 2025 9:58 AM

Tom Davis

It is political season once again. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, State Representative John B. Kane introduced his good friend and fellow State Representative Brian Hill who is running for Lieutenant Governor.



Kane said, "I served three years in the House with Brian. He's passionate about Oklahoma. He's passionate about economic development and opportunities for people all across his state. And I think you're going to be impressed hearing what he has to say."



Rep. Hill said he is a small business guy himself. Hill said, "I've served in the House for seven years now. And a whole reason I ran for office, I'll never forget. I was on on the first doorstep and I'm I was nervous and and really not quite sure what to say other than I care a lot. And finally, this guy looks at me and he says, Hill, why are you running? I said, sir, I'm just running to make sure your kids and my kids don't move to Texas to find a job. And he looks back at me and he says, well, that's something I can vote for."



Hill passionately says that Oklahoma is exceptional. Oklahoma is wonderful. And he wants to be the someone who is sharing that story and that voice on our behalf, that branding champion, which is what the LG is.

Hill said, "When working with John B. Kane and working together with a great team, we've actually implemented and enacted many of these steps and it's working. I'm proud to tell you that we have seen since twenty twenty three was the first year in state history since 1907 that more people moved to Oklahoma from Texas than vice versa. Twenty twenty four. It happened again. We beat Texas again. And I believe when we see the data on twenty twenty five, we're going to see it happen again. Why? Because we're investing in ourselves."

Hill added, " I believe when we inspire people to be all that they can and they desire to be, they will become it. And I think that's where it begins. OK, we've seen it now. We're starting to believe it. And the numbers are showing it, too. I like this."



According to Hill, "Now is our moment as a state. We are seeing win after win, growth and strength. Our young people are seeing opportunities in biomed, biotech, in aerospace, in so many different industries now that exists. Those are companies that are being built in Oklahoma, growing in Oklahoma. Seventy percent of all of the jobs in our great state are created by Oklahoma based companies. I believe we're going to continue to see that entrepreneurial trend grow."



On closing, Hill said, "And I think you're going to continue to see companies that want to build in Oklahoma because we have an ecosystem where people thrive. And our secret sauce is our people. We need to keep investing in our people, in our infrastructure, in ourselves.



You can find out more about Brian at www.HillforLG.com.