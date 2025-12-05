Posted: Dec 05, 2025 9:45 AMUpdated: Dec 05, 2025 9:45 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have a lengthy agenda for the Monday morning meeting.

According to the published agenda, the commissioners are expected to discuss an agreement with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office for a funding grant for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Additionally, the commissioners are expected to recommend Kellogg Engineering for design services on a bridge project.

In other business, the commissioners are expected to declare a passenger van and a dump truck as surplus and then sell the vehicles to Craig County and Nowata County, respectively.

The commissioners will also hear several monthly reports from various county departments.

Monday’s meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.