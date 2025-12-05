News
Bartlesville
Posted: Dec 05, 2025 9:21 AMUpdated: Dec 05, 2025 9:21 AM
Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Joy Tonight 7 p.m.
Tom Davis
The Center Bartlesville will be abuzz with the holday spirit with the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Joy at 7pm.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, the award-winning conductor of the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra invited everyone to attend this event which is put on in conjunction with ConocoPhillips, who sponsors it.
Green said that before the performance, you can shop The Merry Market in the community hall with lots of vendors. You can be a part of the raffle to witn an electric bike to be given away at intermission.
Green said, "Holiday Joy is a holiday spectacular that we have developed that will showcase the artistic talents of our community. It's pretty amazing because it's the symphony, of course, but then the Bartlesville Chorale, the Bartlesville Handbell Ringers, the Civic Ballet, the Children's Musical Theater plus soloists Elizabeth Montgomery and Ashely Elmore as well."
As for the award, Maestro Lauren Green will be recognized at the 46th Oklahoma Governor's Arts Awards on January 20 at the State Capitol, as the Oklahoma Arts Council honors 21 individuals and organizations statewide for their impact on the arts. Lauren humbley smiled and told the listeners and viewer, "I'm honored to be one of the awardees."
