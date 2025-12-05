Posted: Dec 05, 2025 9:21 AMUpdated: Dec 05, 2025 9:21 AM

Tom Davis

The Center Bartlesville will be abuzz with the holday spirit with the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Joy at 7pm.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, the award-winning conductor of the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra invited everyone to attend this event which is put on in conjunction with ConocoPhillips, who sponsors it.

Green said that before the performance, you can shop The Merry Market in the community hall with lots of vendors. You can be a part of the raffle to witn an electric bike to be given away at intermission.

Green said, "Holiday Joy is a holiday spectacular that we have developed that will showcase the artistic talents of our community. It's pretty amazing because it's the symphony, of course, but then the Bartlesville Chorale, the Bartlesville Handbell Ringers, the Civic Ballet, the Children's Musical Theater plus soloists Elizabeth Montgomery and Ashely Elmore as well."